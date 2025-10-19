Drones attacked the refinery in Novokuibyshevsk: footage and all details

In Russian Novokuibyshevsk, an oil refinery caught fire after a UAV attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "ASTRA Press".

Details

The city is located in the Samara region: a large column of smoke appeared on the network, which, it is claimed, is coming from the "Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery" belonging to "Rosneft".

According to the governor of the region, there was indeed a UAV attack on the region, but he did not specify the consequences.

Recall

On the night of October 9, unknown drones attacked the Volgograd region, causing a fire at the "LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant".

UNN also reported that UAVs attacked a gas processing plant in Russian Orenburg. This plant is the largest in the world: part of the infrastructure is damaged, but there are no casualties.