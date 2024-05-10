Drones attacked a refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia

An oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia was attacked by drones. This was reported to SHOT by local residents, UNN writes.

Details

According to the information, explosions were heard in the area of the "First plant", preliminary air defense is working.

According to eyewitnesses, around 1 a.m., several powerful explosions occurred in the Dzerzhynskyi district, near the Polotnyaniy Zavod station.

According to residents, before that, they heard the distinctive sounds of several UAVs flying overhead, after which they could see a fire and smoke in the area of the local oil depot.

There has been no official information so far, and no data on the victims has been received.

