Drones attacked a refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69072 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104789 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248615 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173729 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165054 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224951 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101827 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40241 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34939 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53124 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46768 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224951 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223804 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46768 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53124 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112558 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113477 views
Drones attacked a refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24064 views

An oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region was attacked by drones, causing explosions and a fire.

An oil refinery in the Kaluga region of Russia was attacked by drones. This was reported to SHOT by local residents, UNN writes.

Details

According to the information, explosions were heard in the area of the "First plant", preliminary air defense is working.

According to eyewitnesses, around 1 a.m., several powerful explosions occurred in the Dzerzhynskyi district, near the Polotnyaniy Zavod station.

According to residents, before that, they heard the distinctive sounds of several UAVs flying overhead, after which they could see a fire and smoke in the area of the local oil depot.

There has been no official information so far, and no data on the victims has been received.

Record range of 1500 km: SBU drone strikes oil refinery in Bashkiria - source09.05.24, 14:26 • 15487 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy

