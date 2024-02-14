Drones, air defense, airplanes, demining: Umerov outlines the main results of the 19th Ramstein meeting

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the main results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format), UNN reports.

Details

According to Rustem Umerov, following the 19th Ramstein meeting, the Coalition for Integrated Air and Missile Defense officially launched, with 15 countries already joining.

"I am grateful to Germany, France and the United States for their leadership. Artillery systems and shells are on the agenda. In particular, joint production. We are working on it, and there are already results," Umerov said.

He said that work is proceeding according to schedule within the framework of all agreements with partners on the transfer of F-16 aircraft.

"Ramstein-19": Austin promised to tailor support to Ukraine's needs, mentioned artillery, F-16s and multi-level air defense

"Drones. There will be more. We are strengthening our cooperation with partners in the field of unmanned systems. Today we have officially launched the Drone Coalition. Eight countries have already joined: Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Latvia. I am grateful to Latvia for its leadership. Mine action. 20 countries have officially joined," Umerov added.

Separately, Umerov expressed his gratitude to the United States and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, noting that Ukraine has the support of its partners and is working to drive the Russians from our territories - on land, at sea and in the sky.

Recall

The members of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will continue to tailor support to Ukraine's short- and long-term security needs, and will be assisted by a coalition of capabilities, including the provision of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.