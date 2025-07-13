Drone wing possibly found at Romanian resort: authorities investigate case

On a beach in the Romanian village of Eforie Sud, a fisherman discovered a fragment resembling a drone wing. An anti-terrorist brigade was called to the scene and removed the object for examination. Authorities are investigating the origin of the find, writes UNN with reference to Adevarul.

Details

A drone fragment was found on the beach in Eforie Sud. The anti-terrorist brigade was involved in removing the remains. - the post says.

The find was discovered by a fisherman, who contacted the authorities. Tourists note that the fragment resembles a drone wing. The Ministry of Defense, as indicated, was also informed about this situation.

Authorities are conducting the necessary checks to accurately determine what kind of metal piece was found on the beach and where it could have come from - adds the publication.

