In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Drama after triumph: Alysa Liu damaged one of her Olympic medals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

20-year-old American figure skater Alysa Liu won two gold medals at the Winter Olympics in Cortina. One of them had to be returned due to damage after the celebration.

Drama after triumph: Alysa Liu damaged one of her Olympic medals

20-year-old American figure skater Alysa Liu won two gold medals after a successful performance at the Winter Olympic Games in Cortina. However, one of them had to be returned due to damage, UNN reports with reference to Sportbible.

Details

According to the athlete, during the celebration of the first victory, the medal accidentally detached from the ribbon and received significant scratches.

"It just fell off the ribbon and got seriously scratched," Liu noted.

Despite this, she even liked the look of the damaged medal, but the Olympic rules prohibit keeping damaged awards.

Similar problems have occurred with other members of the American team. Andrea Franchisi, head of the Games' operations headquarters, confirmed that the organizers pay special attention to the quality control of medals, as this is an important component of the award for athletes.

At these Games, Alysa Liu became the first American woman in 24 years to win individual gold in figure skating, beating Japan's Kaori Sakamoto by 2.43 points. In addition, she also won a gold medal in the team event, bringing her Olympic tally to two awards at just 20 years old.

Earlier it was reported that the mechanism for tearing medal ribbons at the 2026 Games, designed for the safety of athletes, often led to damage to the awards.

Ukraine finished the 2026 Olympics with a record number of athletes, no medals, and eight top-10 finishes - NOC23.02.26, 12:48 • 3515 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Gold
Kaori Sakamoto