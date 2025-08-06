$41.680.11
Downpour in Kyiv on August 6: where traffic was blocked, photos and videos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2316 views

In Kyiv on August 6, due to a heavy downpour, traffic was temporarily blocked on several streets. The consequences of the bad weather were eliminated by 92 green builders and 13 rescuers.

Downpour in Kyiv on August 6: where traffic was blocked, photos and videos

On Wednesday, August 6, a heavy downpour occurred in Kyiv. Because of this, traffic was temporarily blocked on some streets in the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, wrote about the traffic blockage on Telegram.

Traffic was blocked on the following streets:

  • at the intersection of Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard and General Almazov Street;
    • on Kazymyr Malevych Street;
      • on Mykola Mikhnovskyi Boulevard;
        • on Mykhailo Boichuk Street.

          Later, traffic was restored, reported the same Biloshytskyi. At the same time, relevant photos and videos appeared online.

          Meanwhile, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that 92 green builders and 13 rescuers were working to eliminate the consequences of the downpour in the capital.

          Tram tracks in Pushcha-Vodytsia, cars in Holosiivskyi, and the roadway of the avenue in Obolonskyi have already been cleared of fallen trees.

          – stated the Kyiv City State Administration.

          Recall

          On August 6, Kyiv received half a month's worth of precipitation, which caused traffic problems on a number of streets. 91 units of special equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyKyiv
          Kyiv City State Administration
          Ukraine
          Kyiv