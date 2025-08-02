DOT-Chain supply management system launched for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what does it mean

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching the DOT-Chain supply management system into full operation, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense is launching the DOT-Chain supply management system into full operation. I signed the corresponding order after the successful completion of the experimental implementation phase - Shmyhal wrote.

DOT-Chain, according to him, "automates the processes of supply and services for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - from clothing and food to unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment." The system, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, ensures standardization, efficiency, and reliability of data in the field of army supply.

"Within the system, the new DOT-Chain Defense functionality is already working, which allows soldiers to choose the drones they need. At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency takes on all the bureaucracy and organizes targeted delivery from the supplier directly to the unit," Shmyhal noted.

He emphasized: "DOT-Chain is another step towards the most effective and transparent provision of the army, which meets the requirements of wartime and the standards of our allies."

