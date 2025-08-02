$41.710.00
August 1, 05:22 PM • 31469 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 124127 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 112027 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 69625 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 79458 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 142465 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 70656 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156253 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152939 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133315 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
DOT-Chain supply management system launched for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what does it mean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching the DOT-Chain supply management system into full operation after successful experimental implementation. The system automates supply processes for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the new DOT-Chain Defense functionality for drone selection.

DOT-Chain supply management system launched for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what does it mean

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching the DOT-Chain supply management system into full operation, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense is launching the DOT-Chain supply management system into full operation. I signed the corresponding order after the successful completion of the experimental implementation phase

- Shmyhal wrote.

DOT-Chain, according to him, "automates the processes of supply and services for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - from clothing and food to unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment." The system, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense, ensures standardization, efficiency, and reliability of data in the field of army supply.

"Within the system, the new DOT-Chain Defense functionality is already working, which allows soldiers to choose the drones they need. At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency takes on all the bureaucracy and organizes targeted delivery from the supplier directly to the unit," Shmyhal noted.

He emphasized: "DOT-Chain is another step towards the most effective and transparent provision of the army, which meets the requirements of wartime and the standards of our allies."

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine