Donetsk region under Russian fire: one person killed, five wounded

Russian army continues to attack Donetsk region. As a result of today's shelling, one person was killed and 5 wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"One person was killed and five wounded in today's shelling in Donetsk region," said Filashkin.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, in the morning, Russians shelled Hryshyne in the Pokrovsk community, killing a 78-year-old man. In Pokrovsk itself, 2 houses were damaged during the day.

In Bilytske of the Dobropole community, 4 people were injured, 2 houses, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged.

Another 1 person was wounded in Kostyantynivka.

