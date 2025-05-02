Donetsk region: Russians killed a woman in an airstrike, there are wounded in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk
Kyiv • UNN
Russians dropped an air bomb on Klynove, killing a woman. Kostiantynivka came under artillery fire, 2 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged. 1 more person was injured in Pokrovsk.
In Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped an air bomb on Klynove, killing a woman, 2 people were injured in Kostiantynivka due to Russian attacks, infrastructure was damaged, and 1 more person was injured in Pokrovsk, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
At least 1 person died and 3 were injured in today's shelling of Donetsk region
As the head of the RMA noted, "at noon, the Russians dropped an air bomb on Klynove of the Kostiantynivka community - they killed a 66-year-old woman and damaged a house."
Kostiantynivka itself, according to him, came under artillery fire. "2 people were injured in the city, a house, a shop, a coffee shop, a pharmacy, 2 industrial premises and 4 infrastructure facilities were damaged," Filashkin said.
"1 more person was injured in Pokrovsk," he said.
"It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate in time!" - Filashkin stressed.
Addition
According to the National Police in the region, over the past day in Donetsk region, two people were killed and two were injured due to Russian shelling. Over the past day, the police recorded 3,274 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector. 18 settlements were under attack. 56 civilian objects were damaged, including 26 residential buildings:
- the Russians dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Myrnohrad - killing a civilian, 9 apartment buildings were destroyed;
- in Novoeconomichne, Russian troops targeted a private house - one person was killed and one injured;
- in Dorozhne, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car - one person was injured;
- the occupiers hit Kostiantynivka with bombs and drones - damaged apartment and private houses, an administrative building of an enterprise, 5 garages and 2 civilian cars, 2 outbuildings;
- Lyman survived the shelling from the Uragan MLRS - 6 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged.
"In addition, tonight Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Dovga Balka and Novovodyane. Preliminary, there are no civilian casualties, the number of destructions is being established," the police said.