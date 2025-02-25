ukenru
Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations

Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28534 views

NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.

Asteroid 2024 YR4, previously considered a potential threat to Earth, no longer poses a significant risk of collision. This was reported by NASA , UNN and UNN.

NASA has significantly reduced the risk of a potential collision between the asteroid 2024 YR4 and the Earth in the coming decades. When this celestial body was first discovered, there was a very small but significant probability of its collision with our planet in 2032

Thanks to the new observations, NASA scientists were able to clarify the trajectory of the asteroid 2024 YR4 and concluded that it will not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years.

The latest data showed that on December 22, 2032, the asteroid will fly even further from our planet than expected. At the same time, there is still a small chance (1.7%) that it may collide with the Moon. NASA will continue to monitor the asteroid using special observatories.

In March, it will be studied by the James Webb Telescope to determine its size more accurately. Although the asteroid no longer poses a serious threat, it has helped NASA develop methods of planetary defense.

Data on all potentially hazardous asteroids will remain available on the NASA Sentry page.

Recall

Earlier, NASA reduced the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with our planet to 0.28%. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
nasaNASA
misiatsMonth

