Dmytro Pletenchuk resigns as spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137709 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200722 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101136 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45317 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54411 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226980 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214511 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78234 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156138 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158881 views
Dmytro Pletenchuk resigns as spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121211 views

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, announced the completion of his secondment as the head of the Strategic Communications Center and spokesman for the Southern Defense Command of Ukraine, returning to his duties as spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Dmytro Pletenchuk is resigning from the post of spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces. This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk has announced the completion of his secondment to the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, where he served as head of the Center for Strategic Communications.

Dear colleagues, I would like to report that my secondment to the Southern Ukrainian Defense Force as the head of the Center for Strategic Communications and spokesperson for the group is now over.
This was planned from the beginning. Please do not look for any double meanings or "traitors".
I have fulfilled my function as a "crisis manager" and returned to my duties as a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy

- said Dmytro Pletenchuk.

He also thanked the senior management for their trust and the opportunity to gain new leadership experience, as well as his team, calling them true professionals.

177 emails, 15 briefings, 19 interviews and several personnel changes, a change in the policy of interaction and dialogue - these were the 45 days for me

- Dmytro Pletenchuk added .

Pletenchuk will replace Humeniuk. At the same time, he will remain a spokesman for the Navy22.04.24, 11:57 • 19227 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising