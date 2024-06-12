Dmytro Pletenchuk resigns as spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces

Dmytro Pletenchuk is resigning from the post of spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces. This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk has announced the completion of his secondment to the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, where he served as head of the Center for Strategic Communications.

Dear colleagues, I would like to report that my secondment to the Southern Ukrainian Defense Force as the head of the Center for Strategic Communications and spokesperson for the group is now over.

This was planned from the beginning. Please do not look for any double meanings or "traitors".

I have fulfilled my function as a "crisis manager" and returned to my duties as a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy - said Dmytro Pletenchuk.

He also thanked the senior management for their trust and the opportunity to gain new leadership experience, as well as his team, calling them true professionals.

177 emails, 15 briefings, 19 interviews and several personnel changes, a change in the policy of interaction and dialogue - these were the 45 days for me - Dmytro Pletenchuk added .

Pletenchuk will replace Humeniuk. At the same time, he will remain a spokesman for the Navy