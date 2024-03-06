$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10998 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30037 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30038 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183039 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169673 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217035 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248307 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154103 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371418 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

DIU destroys camouflaged Russian Murom-P system near the border with FPV drone: video shows

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24110 views

Ukrainian intelligence used a drone to destroy a Russian surveillance system worth about $50,000 and a vehicle near the border.

DIU destroys camouflaged Russian Murom-P system near the border with FPV drone: video shows

Ukrainian intelligence has destroyed a camouflaged Russian Murom-P surveillance complex worth about $50,000 near the border using an FPV drone, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Aerial reconnaissance men of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, working near the Ukrainian-Russian border, discovered an autonomous mobile video-thermal surveillance complex "Murom-P" disguised by the occupiers and destroyed it with an FPV drone," the DIU reported on Telegram.

As noted, the cost of such a complex is about 50 thousand dollars. Murom's optics are capable of detecting a person at a distance of up to 10 km with a camera and up to 4 km with a thermal imager.

"While conducting reconnaissance in the area, the DIU operators also tracked down a vehicle used by the Russian invaders and burned it," the DIU added.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": at least 27 occupants wounded - DIU06.03.24, 11:05 • 25661 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
