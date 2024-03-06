DIU destroys camouflaged Russian Murom-P system near the border with FPV drone: video shows

Ukrainian intelligence has destroyed a camouflaged Russian Murom-P surveillance complex worth about $50,000 near the border using an FPV drone, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Aerial reconnaissance men of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, working near the Ukrainian-Russian border, discovered an autonomous mobile video-thermal surveillance complex "Murom-P" disguised by the occupiers and destroyed it with an FPV drone," the DIU reported on Telegram.

As noted, the cost of such a complex is about 50 thousand dollars. Murom's optics are capable of detecting a person at a distance of up to 10 km with a camera and up to 4 km with a thermal imager.

"While conducting reconnaissance in the area, the DIU operators also tracked down a vehicle used by the Russian invaders and burned it," the DIU added.

