Dismissal of teachers from remote classes and schools is out of the question - MES

The Ministry of Education and Science states that it has never talked about closing or suspending the functioning of remote classes and remote schools, including for the temporarily occupied territories.

There is no talk of dismissing teachers from remote classrooms. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiya Kuzmychova during the presentation of the Ombudsman's Special Report on access to education for children and youth from TOT, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Education and Science has never spoken about the closure or termination of remote classes and remote schools, either for the temporarily occupied territory or for any other institution, on any official platform. What is being said and discussed, including during 2024, is the quality of distance education and access to it. There is no talk of dismissing teachers from remote classes or schools - Kuzmychova said.

She noted that it is about organizing a different educational process.

We are really looking forward to the adoption of the Concept of Universal Access to Education for Children and Youth at all levels, but even without its adoption, we are working on key components - how to learn and forms of education. Currently, children living in the temporarily occupied territories are educated in remote or individual form - family and external full-time programs - Kuzmychova said.

Here we are faced with the problem of overload in terms of full-fledged distance classes. If it is a family, external form, then most likely we are not facing the issue of overload, but the issue of the ability to master all the material in such a small number of hours - 4-6 per year. If you don't have the support of your parents and teachers, then of course it looks a bit more formal than real - Kuzmicheva said.

Therefore, in 2024, amendments were made to the regulations on distance education and pedagogical patronage, which also became available to children in the temporarily occupied territory. This tool is already in place. This is about the opportunity for a child to master an individual plan with an emphasis on Ukrainian studies: language, literature, history, things that are not taught by the occupiers. And less attention should be paid to math and physics, because multiplication and division will be the same regardless of the language of study.

That is, there is already a tool to minimize the workload.

Addendum

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the Ukrainian government should not reduce online education, but rather expand it to keep in touch with young people in the temporarily occupied territories.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Education and Science canceled the order to abandon distance learning. Instead, the Ministry of Education and Science approved Order No. 1112 "On Approval of the Procedure and Conditions for Obtaining General Secondary Education in Municipal General Secondary Education Institutions under Martial Law in Ukraine".

It was reported that all changes will be implemented from September 1, 2025. However, if regions are ready to implement certain components from this school year, they can start implementing them.

Several conditions are required to return to full-time/blended education:

availability of a shelter in the school or at a distance of no more than 500 meters from it;

material and technical support sufficient to organize blended learning;

For the regions: Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv (except for the temporarily occupied territories) - decision of the regional defense council or order of the head of the RMA, decision of the pedagogical council to withdraw students for full-time education.

In October 2024, the Ministry of Education and Science approved a number of changes to the comprehensive School Offline policy and explained what changes to expect in the 2025-2026 school yearand.

In particular, it was said that if remote classes with students in the TOT continue to operate in accordance with the updated rules, students will continue to study in their classes.

Pedagogical patronage, an individualized form of education, is also being introduced. It provides that each student is assigned a teacher who will be able to work with the child to create a schedule and a learning path that meets his or her needs.