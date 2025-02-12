Dismissal of teachers from remote classes and schools is out of the question - MES

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27495 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110760 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113160 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116797 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155701 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100484 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72421 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100997 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67585 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155701 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146150 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100993 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135048 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136957 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165099 views
Actual
Dismissal of teachers from remote classes and schools is out of the question - MES

Dismissal of teachers from remote classes and schools is out of the question - MES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33988 views

The Ministry of Education has denied information about the closure of remote classes and schools, including for TOT. The ministry is working to improve the quality of distance education and introduce new forms of learning.

The Ministry of Education and Science states that it has never talked about closing or suspending the functioning of remote classes and remote schools, including for the temporarily occupied territories.

There is no talk of dismissing teachers from remote classrooms. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadiya Kuzmychova during the presentation of the Ombudsman's Special Report on access to education for children and youth from TOT, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Education and Science has never spoken about the closure or termination of remote classes and remote schools, either for the temporarily occupied territory or for any other institution, on any official platform. What is being said and discussed, including during 2024, is the quality of distance education and access to it. There is no talk of dismissing teachers from remote classes or schools

- Kuzmychova said.

She noted that it is about organizing a different educational process.

We are really looking forward to the adoption of the Concept of Universal Access to Education for Children and Youth at all levels, but even without its adoption, we are working on key components - how to learn and forms of education. Currently, children living in the temporarily occupied territories are educated in remote or individual form - family and external full-time programs

- Kuzmychova said.

Only 7% of students from occupied territories study in Ukrainian schools online - Lubinets12.02.25, 16:06 • 27763 views

Here we are faced with the problem of overload in terms of full-fledged distance classes. If it is a family, external form, then most likely we are not facing the issue of overload, but the issue of the ability to master all the material in such a small number of hours - 4-6 per year. If you don't have the support of your parents and teachers, then of course it looks a bit more formal than real

- Kuzmicheva said. 

Therefore, in 2024, amendments were made to the regulations on distance education and pedagogical patronage, which also became available to children in the temporarily occupied territory. This tool is already in place. This is about the opportunity for a child  to master an individual plan with an emphasis on Ukrainian studies: language, literature, history, things that are not taught by the occupiers. And less attention should be paid to math and physics, because multiplication and division will be the same regardless of the language of study.

That is, there is already a tool to minimize the workload. 

Addendum

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the Ukrainian government should not reduce online education, but rather expand it to keep in touch with young people in the temporarily occupied territories.

 In August 2024, the Ministry of Education and Science canceled the order to abandon distance learning. Instead, the Ministry of Education and Science approved Order No. 1112 "On Approval of the Procedure and Conditions for Obtaining General Secondary Education in Municipal General Secondary Education Institutions under Martial Law in Ukraine".

It was reported that all changes will be implemented from September 1, 2025. However, if regions are ready to implement certain components from this school year, they can start implementing them.

Several conditions are required to return to full-time/blended education:  

  • availability of a shelter in the school or at a distance of no more than 500 meters from it;
    • material and technical support sufficient to organize blended learning;

      For the regions: Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv (except for the temporarily occupied territories) - decision of the regional defense council or order of the head of the RMA, decision of the pedagogical council to withdraw students for full-time education.

       In October 2024, the Ministry of Education and Science approved a number of changes to the comprehensive School Offline policy and explained what changes to expect in the 2025-2026 school yearand.

       In particular, it was said that if remote classes with students in the TOT continue to operate in accordance with the updated rules, students will continue to study in their classes.

      Pedagogical patronage, an individualized form of education, is also being introduced. It provides that each student is assigned a teacher who will be able to work with the child to create a schedule and a learning path that meets his or her needs. 

      Anna Murashko

      Anna Murashko

      SocietyPolitics
      ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
      ukraineUkraine

      Contact us about advertising