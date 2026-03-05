Disinformation and fakes in the Middle East - how AI creates a new reality
Kyiv • UNN
Amidst the conflict in the Middle East, fakes are spreading, including doctored images and videos from video games. Fact-checkers are refuting false claims made by pro-Iranian accounts.
Amidst the military actions in the Middle East, where the US and Israel are opposing Iran, disinformation and fakes are gaining momentum. Manipulated images, footage from video games presented as missile strikes, and combat visual effects created by artificial intelligence are examples of online disinformation, which analysts call a "war of narratives." This is reported by UNN with reference to Agence France-Presse.
Details
AFP fact-checkers debunked a number of claims by pro-Iranian accounts that published old videos to exaggerate the damage from Tehran's missile strikes on Israel and Gulf states, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
It is also reported that fake accounts impersonating high-ranking Iranian leaders have appeared on social media. Meanwhile, videos from video games repurposed as Iranian missile strikes, and AI-generated images of sunken American warships, have garnered millions of views on major platforms, the publication states.
In addition, fact-checkers from the Associated Press denied reports of the alleged collapse of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (UAE).
The fog of war is rapidly turning into the mud of war, as AI-generated synthetic content creates endless noise in information ecosystems.
Recall
Russian propaganda continues a coordinated disinformation campaign against Ukraine. To do this, the occupiers use the context of events in the Middle East to spread their narratives.