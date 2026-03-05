$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 20686 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
12:39 PM • 42750 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 33681 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 34122 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 53274 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 23199 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46513 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76692 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97805 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83195 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Disinformation and fakes in the Middle East - how AI creates a new reality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Amidst the conflict in the Middle East, fakes are spreading, including doctored images and videos from video games. Fact-checkers are refuting false claims made by pro-Iranian accounts.

Disinformation and fakes in the Middle East - how AI creates a new reality

Amidst the military actions in the Middle East, where the US and Israel are opposing Iran, disinformation and fakes are gaining momentum. Manipulated images, footage from video games presented as missile strikes, and combat visual effects created by artificial intelligence are examples of online disinformation, which analysts call a "war of narratives." This is reported by UNN with reference to Agence France-Presse.

Details

AFP fact-checkers debunked a number of claims by pro-Iranian accounts that published old videos to exaggerate the damage from Tehran's missile strikes on Israel and Gulf states, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

It is also reported that fake accounts impersonating high-ranking Iranian leaders have appeared on social media. Meanwhile, videos from video games repurposed as Iranian missile strikes, and AI-generated images of sunken American warships, have garnered millions of views on major platforms, the publication states.

In addition, fact-checkers from the Associated Press denied reports of the alleged collapse of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (UAE).

The fog of war is rapidly turning into the mud of war, as AI-generated synthetic content creates endless noise in information ecosystems.

- said Ari Abelson, co-founder of OpenOrigins, a company fighting deepfakes.

Recall

Russian propaganda continues a coordinated disinformation campaign against Ukraine. To do this, the occupiers use the context of events in the Middle East to spread their narratives.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesMultimedia