Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Dirofilarial disease detected in Volyn region: a 14-centimeter helminth was removed from a woman's eye

Kyiv • UNN

 3078 views

A resident of the Lutsk district was diagnosed with a parasitic disease - dirofilariasis. During the operation, a 14-centimeter helminth was removed from the eyelid. Since the beginning of the year, this is the second case of the disease in the region.

Dirofilarial disease detected in Volyn region: a 14-centimeter helminth was removed from a woman's eye

A woman in the Volyn region was diagnosed with dirofilariasis caused by roundworms. This year, the region has already recorded two cases of this disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, reported on Wednesday by the Volyn Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

A resident of the Lutsk district was diagnosed with a parasitic disease caused by roundworms of the genus Dirofilaria

- reported in the center.

The woman, as indicated, sought medical help "after the appearance of acute pain and formation on the eyelid".

"During the surgical intervention, a helminth about 14 centimeters in size was removed," the center noted.

The helminth, as reported, was delivered to the parasitological laboratory of the center, "where the causative agent of dirofilariasis was identified."

Currently, the health of the patient, as indicated, is satisfactory.

The epidemiological investigation showed that the sick person did not travel abroad and did not visit other regions of Ukraine, which indicates a local transmission of the pathogen. The epidemiological situation with dirofilariasis may be complicated by active migration processes of the population and favorable climatic conditions for mosquito breeding, the center noted.

Other cases

In 2025, 2 cases of dirofilariasis were registered in the region (in Lutsk and Kovel districts), both with local transmission of the pathogen. During the period 2020-2024, 9 cases were registered in the region (1 in Volodymyr district and 8 in Lutsk district).

About the disease

Mosquitoes are carriers of dirofilariasis. The source of mosquito infection is nematode-infected dogs, cats, wild carnivores (wolves, foxes, etc.). Humans become infected through the bite of an infected mosquito and are accidental hosts. From the moment of infection to the appearance of clinical symptoms, it can take from one month to two years.

Symptoms and clinical signs of dirofilariasis

Dirofilariasis can often be disguised as other diagnoses (atheroma, cyst, fibroma, allergic inflammation, venous thrombosis, etc.). The main clinical manifestations depend on the body's reaction and the rate of parasite growth. At the site of a mosquito bite, a seal forms a month or later, which subsequently increases to a painless tumor. Itching, burning, swelling, redness, and fever are possible at the site of parasite localization.

A specific sign of dirofilariasis is a feeling of movement under the skin. The very name of the disease translates from Latin as "evil thread." The helminth is able to migrate under the skin at a speed of up to 30 cm per day, changing the localization of the tumor.

The organ of vision is most often affected: eyelid skin, conjunctiva, eyeball. Damage to the skin of the head, neck, arms and legs is also possible. It is indicated that in the human body the parasite grows slowly and can reach up to 3 cm in 90 days, and quite large sizes - in 6 months, sometimes this process is delayed up to 2 years. As a rule, only one individual helminth parasitizes in the human body. The final diagnosis is established after surgical intervention and examination of the contents of the detected cyst/tumor in the parasitological laboratory.

Prevention

For the prevention of dirofilariasis infection, the center recommends:

  1. Carry out regular disinsection of residential premises and surrounding areas: eliminate mosquito breeding sites (standing water bodies, puddles, water containers); treat open water bodies with special biological or chemical larvicides; carry out periodic spraying of green areas on private plots with insecticidal agents, especially during the warm period of the year; contact specialized services for complex treatment of the territory in places with high mosquito numbers.
    1. Protect yourself from mosquito attacks: install mosquito nets on windows and doors, fight mosquitoes in the basements of residential buildings, use repellents, wear long-sleeved clothing.
      1. Carry out timely preventive deworming of pets and use repellent collars for them.
        1. If characteristic symptoms appear, immediately seek qualified medical help. It is strictly forbidden to remove the parasite yourself, as this can lead to infection.

          Last year, 4 cases of malaria infection were recorded in Ukraine: symptoms of the disease transmitted through mosquito bites 25.04.25, 16:28 • 3671 view

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyHealth
          Ukraine
          Lutsk
