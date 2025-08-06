$41.680.11
Director of NAAS scientific institution received new suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

The director of the Carpathian State Agricultural Research Station of NAAS has been served with a notice of suspicion for official negligence that caused almost UAH 22 million in damages to the state. He is also suspected of abuse of power and official forgery, which caused UAH 932,000 in damages.

Director of NAAS scientific institution received new suspicion notice

The director of the Precarpathian State Agricultural Research Station of the Institute of Agriculture of the Carpathian Region of the NAAS has been notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused almost UAH 22 million in damages to the state.

UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Mykola Mykityn.

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the director of the Precarpathian State Agricultural Research Station of the Institute of Agriculture of the Carpathian Region of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences to state interests (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, during 2020–2022, the director of the institution concluded additional agreements to the contracting agreement with a private enterprise, by which he approved the sale of agricultural products at prices significantly lower than market prices.

At the same time, he did not take into account the requirements of the NAAS management orders regarding the mandatory sale of grain at prices not lower than exchange prices, and did not check the actual market situation.

The OGP reports that as a result of concluding such agreements and supplying products at understated prices, the state institution lost almost UAH 22 million, which is confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic economic examination. In total, during this period, agricultural products worth about UAH 90 million were sold, while their market value exceeded UAH 111 million.

Thus, the improper performance of his duties by the official caused grave consequences to state interests, in the person of a scientific institution subordinate to the NAAS.

- the OGP informs.

In addition, within the framework of the investigation of another criminal proceeding, the same person was notified of suspicion of abuse of his official position, which caused grave consequences, as well as official forgery (Part 2, Article 364, Part 1, Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the person involved in the proceeding intentionally entered false information into the acts of completed works and подряд agreements, indicating an almost 100-hectare larger area of land, as a result of which the costs of their cultivation were overstated, causing damages in the amount of UAH 932 thousand.

The person was handed a petition for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail.

- the OGP informs.

President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was informed of suspicion of embezzlement - SBI13.06.25, 11:36 • 2902 views

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesAgronomy news
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine