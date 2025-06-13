President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was informed of suspicion of embezzlement - SBI

The President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Yaroslav Gadzalo, has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of funds from state-owned enterprises under his control. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

"Employees of the SBI have notified the President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine of suspicion of illegal use of budget funds. He hired his driver to four state-owned agricultural enterprises under his control at once. In fact, the driver did not work there, but only drove the President of the NAAS in the official car of one of the enterprises," the statement said.

According to the SBI, in 2020, the President of the NAAS personally approved the staffing schedules, knowing that the same driver was listed in each of the enterprises. This, as indicated, made it possible to accrue salary for work that was not actually performed.

The SBI claims that as a result of these actions, money was paid from the budget for fictitious work.

"The investigation considers the actions of the President of the NAAS as complicity in the embezzlement of state property by prior conspiracy (Part 3 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI informs.

In June 2025, employees of SBI conducted searches of the defendants in the case.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being resolved.

Reminder

In 2021, the indictment against the President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) Yaroslav Gadzalo was sent to court. He was accused of receiving an illegal benefit in the form of free use of an elite car for including the head of one of the structural subdivisions of the NAAS in the list of candidates for filling vacancies of academicians of the NAAS and further transferring the relevant materials for consideration by the Presidium of the NAAS.