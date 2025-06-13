President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was informed of suspicion of embezzlement - SBI

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 3072 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 13700 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 42840 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 130406 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 121622 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 67983 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 103456 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 49561 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 65427 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58894 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 23809 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 23784 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 25115 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 21842 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23710 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 17868 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 18486 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23900 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 130407 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 121623 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 13382 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 32873 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 100987 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 112961 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 137298 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was informed of suspicion of embezzlement - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1458 views

The President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences employed his driver in four state-owned enterprises, where he did not actually work. He has already been notified of suspicion, and the issue of a preventive measure is being decided.

President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was informed of suspicion of embezzlement - SBI

The President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Yaroslav Gadzalo, has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of funds from state-owned enterprises under his control. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

"Employees of the SBI have notified the President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine of suspicion of illegal use of budget funds. He hired his driver to four state-owned agricultural enterprises under his control at once. In fact, the driver did not work there, but only drove the President of the NAAS in the official car of one of the enterprises," the statement said.

According to the SBI, in 2020, the President of the NAAS personally approved the staffing schedules, knowing that the same driver was listed in each of the enterprises. This, as indicated, made it possible to accrue salary for work that was not actually performed.

The SBI claims that as a result of these actions, money was paid from the budget for fictitious work.

"The investigation considers the actions of the President of the NAAS as complicity in the embezzlement of state property by prior conspiracy (Part 3 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI informs.

In June 2025, employees of SBI conducted searches of the defendants in the case.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being resolved.

Reminder

In 2021, the indictment against the President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) Yaroslav Gadzalo was sent to court. He was accused of receiving an illegal benefit in the form of free use of an elite car for including the head of one of the structural subdivisions of the NAAS in the list of candidates for filling vacancies of academicians of the NAAS and further transferring the relevant materials for consideration by the Presidium of the NAAS.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9