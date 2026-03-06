Diia reminded about the 20,000 hryvnia payments for eliminating the consequences of shelling

Photo: t.me/diia_gov

In January 2026, over 12,000 critical infrastructure workers have already received payments of 20,000 hryvnias each for eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling. This includes energy workers, gas workers, railway workers, water utility employees, and transport infrastructure workers. This was reported by Diia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total amount of payments for the first month of the year amounted to about 240 million hryvnias. Financial support is provided to employees directly involved in emergency recovery work after Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities.

Diia reminded that enterprises can submit applications for February payments by March 15 through the portal.

Who can receive the payment

A payment of 20,000 hryvnias per month can be received by employees of critical enterprises who participated in eliminating the consequences of shelling or accidents at infrastructure facilities.

How to apply

The application is submitted by the enterprise through the Diia portal. For this, the head or an authorized person must log in to the system and fill out the appropriate form.

Applications can be submitted from the 6th to the 15th of each month for the previous period. The application must include employee data, including their full name, tax ID, position, bank account, and phone number. After that, the document must be signed with a qualified electronic signature.

If the enterprise is already included in the lists of relevant ministries, the application form opens automatically.

After the lists are transferred to the bank, employees will receive a corresponding notification in the Diia application, and the funds will be credited to their accounts.

Diia also thanked critical infrastructure workers who work daily to restore energy supply, water, and transport after Russian shelling.

