01:05 PM • 6546 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 15014 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 10518 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 14826 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 15605 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 16893 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 17784 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15709 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14088 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21316 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Diia reminded about the 20,000 hryvnia payments for eliminating the consequences of shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

In January 2026, over 12,000 critical infrastructure workers received 20,000 hryvnias each for eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling. The total amount of payments was about 240 million hryvnias.

Diia reminded about the 20,000 hryvnia payments for eliminating the consequences of shelling
Photo: t.me/diia_gov

In January 2026, over 12,000 critical infrastructure workers have already received payments of 20,000 hryvnias each for eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling. This includes energy workers, gas workers, railway workers, water utility employees, and transport infrastructure workers. This was reported by Diia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total amount of payments for the first month of the year amounted to about 240 million hryvnias. Financial support is provided to employees directly involved in emergency recovery work after Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities.

Diia reminded that enterprises can submit applications for February payments by March 15 through the portal.

Who can receive the payment

A payment of 20,000 hryvnias per month can be received by employees of critical enterprises who participated in eliminating the consequences of shelling or accidents at infrastructure facilities.

How to apply

The application is submitted by the enterprise through the Diia portal. For this, the head or an authorized person must log in to the system and fill out the appropriate form.

Applications can be submitted from the 6th to the 15th of each month for the previous period. The application must include employee data, including their full name, tax ID, position, bank account, and phone number. After that, the document must be signed with a qualified electronic signature.

If the enterprise is already included in the lists of relevant ministries, the application form opens automatically.

After the lists are transferred to the bank, employees will receive a corresponding notification in the Diia application, and the funds will be credited to their accounts.

Diia also thanked critical infrastructure workers who work daily to restore energy supply, water, and transport after Russian shelling.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Society Economy