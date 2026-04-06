Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6

Diesel fuel in Ukraine has risen by 2 UAH per liter over the past weekend alone. For the retail market, this is a significant increase in a short period, which immediately affected the costs of drivers, carriers, and businesses dependent on regular refueling. According to monitoring data, the average cost of a liter of diesel fuel at gas stations in the country reached 95 UAH, UNN reports.

At the same time, regional data show a much broader picture. In different regions, the cost of diesel differs not by a few kopecks, but by tens of hryvnias per liter. This indicates the unevenness of retail offers, different pricing policies of networks, and a significant gap between minimum and maximum prices even within the same region.

Kyiv region: wide gap between lower and upper segments

In the Kyiv region, the cheapest offer was recorded at Shell gas stations, where a liter of diesel fuel costs 61.99 UAH.

The MANGO, AMIC, UPG, and KLO networks operate in the mid-price segment. There, the cost of diesel ranges from 86 UAH to 89.49 UAH per liter. Even within the group of operators that are not among the most expensive in the region, prices remain high and close to the upper limit of the market.

SOCAR sells the most expensive diesel in the Kyiv region. Here, a liter costs 89.88 UAH. If we compare this price with the lowest offer in the region, the difference is almost 28 UAH per liter. For a driver who refuels 40-50 liters, this means a difference of several hundred hryvnias per refueling.

Lviv region: the cheapest offer is lower, but the upper limit remains almost unchanged

In the Lviv region, the lowest price is offered by the "Ukr-Petrol" network - 57.50 UAH per liter. This is even lower than the minimum price in the Kyiv region. Against the background of the general price increase, such an offer looks like an exception in the market, where most operators are already working in a much higher range.

At the vast majority of gas stations in the region, including the "Uknafta", BRSM-nafta, "Market", UPG, and AMIC networks, the price of diesel fuel ranges from 73.99 to 88.99 UAH per liter. That is, even within the same region, a driver can face a difference of more than 15 UAH depending on the chosen network.

The highest prices in the Lviv region were set by WOG and OKKO, where diesel costs 89.90 UAH per liter, as well as SOCAR with a price of 89.99 UAH. The upper limit of the cost in the region practically coincides with that of Kyiv. Therefore, despite the availability of a very cheap offer, the overall premium segment of the market remains consistently high.

Odesa region: affordable minimum and high prices in large networks

In the Odesa region, diesel fuel can be bought at a favorable price at "Ukr-Petrol" and Shell gas stations. Here, a liter costs 56.20 UAH and 58.99 UAH, respectively. These are the lowest figures among the regions listed, which forms one of the lowest starting levels for diesel cost in the region.

At the same time, the bulk of offers on the market are significantly more expensive. "Uknafta", BRSM-nafta, KATRAL, UPG, and AMIC sold diesel on April 6, 2026, within the range of 73.99 UAH to 87.99 UAH per liter. This corridor shows that the basic segment in the region has almost completely moved away from conditionally cheap values and is moving towards prices close to 90 UAH.

The most expensive diesel in the Odesa region costs at WOG and OKKO gas stations - 89.90 UAH per liter. This example clearly shows how, regardless of the region, large networks maintain a similar price level.

Zaporizhzhia: fewer budget options and a high upper segment

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the cheapest place to refuel is at "Uknafta" gas stations, where a liter of diesel fuel costs 73.99 UAH. Another relatively affordable option is offered by ZOG - 85 UAH per liter. Compared to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions, the lower limit in the Zaporizhzhia region is noticeably higher.

That is why the choice between cheaper and more expensive offers in the region is narrower. If in other regions offers at the level of 56-62 UAH per liter were recorded, then in Zaporizhzhia there are no such prices in the given monitoring data.

The maximum price here is the same as in other regions with an expensive segment. WOG and OKKO sell diesel at 89.90 UAH per liter. Thus, the region maintains a high upper limit in the absence of equally low minimum offers as in the west or south of the country.

What the regional picture shows

The prices recorded as of April 6 indicate that the diesel fuel market in Ukraine is currently characterized not only by a general price increase but also by a very large internal differentiation. In some regions, the difference between the minimum and maximum price exceeds 30 UAH per liter. That is, the average figure for the country does not reflect the entire real picture for the consumer.

It is worth noting separately that the stated average price across the country at 95 UAH per liter is higher than the maximum figures given for several regions.

For the consumer, this means that the choice of a particular network now directly affects the final costs.

And for businesses that work with large volumes of diesel consumption, even a difference of 5-10 UAH per liter already creates a noticeable additional burden. And with the current gap between minimum and maximum prices, not only the region of refueling but also the specific gas station network matters.

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