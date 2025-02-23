ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

"Desniansko-Starohutskyi National Park turns 26: a unique corner of nature in eastern Ukraine

"Desniansko-Starohutskyi National Park turns 26: a unique corner of nature in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19398 views

“Desniansko-Starogutskyi National Park celebrates 26 years since its foundation. The unique natural area in eastern Polissia regularly suffers from enemy shelling.

The northernmost national nature park in Ukraine, Desniansko-Starogutskyi, is celebrating its 26th anniversary. Located in the east of Ukrainian Polissia, the park is a unique wildlife center with forests, swamps, meadows and floodplains of the Desna River. This is reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN writes.

Details

Desniansko-Starohutskyi National Nature Park, the northernmost national nature park in Ukraine, celebrates its 26th anniversary

- , the statement said.

This park is a unique corner of untouched nature, combining forests, swamps, meadows and the Desna River valley, located in eastern Ukraine.

According to the peculiarities of natural complexes and landscape features, the territory of Desniansko-Starohutskyi NNP can be divided into two parts: Starogutska and Prydesnyanska. 

The Starogut part is a virgin forest area with centuries-old trees, marshes, and meadows that have preserved many rare plant species. It is inhabited by moose, roe deer, wild pig, squirrel, wolf and common representatives of taiga fauna: lynx, bear. 

The Prydesnyanska part occupies the Desna valley, which has retained its natural regime, and the floodplain has been little changed by human activity. This area is characterized by a rich fish fauna. The Desna floodplain is of particular importance for birds during their seasonal migrations. 

Today, the park's territory regularly suffers from enemy shelling, which destroys these unique natural ecosystems and the park's recreational infrastructure

- notes the Ministry of Environment.

More than 100 nutria settled in the national park in Odesa region: scientists sound the alarm16.02.25, 10:50 • 88078 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

