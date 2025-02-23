“Desniansko-Starohutskyi National Park turns 26: a unique corner of nature in eastern Ukraine

The northernmost national nature park in Ukraine, Desniansko-Starogutskyi, is celebrating its 26th anniversary. Located in the east of Ukrainian Polissia, the park is a unique wildlife center with forests, swamps, meadows and floodplains of the Desna River. This is reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN writes.

Details

Desniansko-Starohutskyi National Nature Park, the northernmost national nature park in Ukraine, celebrates its 26th anniversary - , the statement said.

This park is a unique corner of untouched nature, combining forests, swamps, meadows and the Desna River valley, located in eastern Ukraine.

According to the peculiarities of natural complexes and landscape features, the territory of Desniansko-Starohutskyi NNP can be divided into two parts: Starogutska and Prydesnyanska.

The Starogut part is a virgin forest area with centuries-old trees, marshes, and meadows that have preserved many rare plant species. It is inhabited by moose, roe deer, wild pig, squirrel, wolf and common representatives of taiga fauna: lynx, bear.

The Prydesnyanska part occupies the Desna valley, which has retained its natural regime, and the floodplain has been little changed by human activity. This area is characterized by a rich fish fauna. The Desna floodplain is of particular importance for birds during their seasonal migrations.

Today, the park's territory regularly suffers from enemy shelling, which destroys these unique natural ecosystems and the park's recreational infrastructure - notes the Ministry of Environment.

More than 100 nutria settled in the national park in Odesa region: scientists sound the alarm