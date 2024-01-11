Deputy Pentagon Chief tells about Ukraine's space potential that helped in the war

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 48918 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106917 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135594 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134578 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174541 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280121 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102184 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101863 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103832 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67254 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39358 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 48918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258677 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135598 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105613 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121809 views
Deputy Pentagon Chief tells about Ukraine's space potential that helped in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29237 views

Deputy Secretary Hicks emphasized Ukraine's effective use of space capabilities in warfare, which helps to defend itself against a stronger enemy.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks spoke about Ukraine's sustainable space potential that stopped the aggressor during the ceremony of changing the US Space Command. Her speech was published on the Pentagon's website, reports UNN.

Citation

We have all seen in Ukraine how a resilient, flexible space capability can help a determined defender stop a larger aggressor from achieving its goals

Hicks said.

Details

She emphasized that the U.S. Department of Defense is increasingly investing in space, and America's overall advantage will only grow.

In terms of scale, in 2023, China launched 240 payloads into orbit, while our country launched more than 10 times more - more than 2,500 payloads

added the deputy head of the Pentagon.

She also emphasized that the United States seeks to prevent conflict in space and other areas through deterrence.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

