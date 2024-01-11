Deputy Pentagon Chief tells about Ukraine's space potential that helped in the war

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks spoke about Ukraine's sustainable space potential that stopped the aggressor during the ceremony of changing the US Space Command. Her speech was published on the Pentagon's website, reports UNN.

Citation

We have all seen in Ukraine how a resilient, flexible space capability can help a determined defender stop a larger aggressor from achieving its goals

Details

She emphasized that the U.S. Department of Defense is increasingly investing in space, and America's overall advantage will only grow.

In terms of scale, in 2023, China launched 240 payloads into orbit, while our country launched more than 10 times more - more than 2,500 payloads