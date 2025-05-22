Deputy Head of Zaporizhzhia Prosecutor's Office mobilized to the Armed Forces — HACC did not extend her suspension from office
Natalia Maksymenko, who was exposed by NABU for bribery, is serving in the 422nd BPS battalion. The motion to remove her from office was left without consideration.
The Deputy Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Natalia Maksymenko, has been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The extension of her suspension from office was left without consideration, UNN reports.
Details
According to UNN sources, the High Anti-Corruption Court left without consideration the motion of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend the period of Natalia Maksymenko's suspension from the post of Deputy Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Sources also report that Maksymenko has been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine — she is serving in the 422nd Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems.
Recall
In September 2024, NABU exposed Deputy Prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region Natalia Maksymenko for receiving a bribe of 40 thousand dollars. The official demanded money for changing the jurisdiction, lifting the seizure of property and avoiding criminal liability.