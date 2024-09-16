Denmark will deliver the next batch of F-16s to Ukraine by the end of the year

Ukraine will receive the next batch of Danish F-16 aircraft by the end of the year. This was stated by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen after a visit to Ukraine, according to DR, UNN.

In early August, the country's defense minister confirmed that Ukraine had received its first aircraft.

The number of F-16 doctors to be transferred to Ukraine has not been disclosed, but Denmark has pledged to supply a total of 19 aircraft.

“Denmark will supply an additional number of F-16s to Ukraine in the second half of 2024,” the minister said.

At the same time, he did not name the date of delivery.

“This is done for operational security reasons,” said Troels Lund Poulsen.

“F-16s in Ukraine, we have ensured it": Zelensky confirms arrival of F-16s to Ukraine