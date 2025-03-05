Democrats leave the Congress hall during Trump's speech: what happened
Kyiv • UNN
More than ten Democratic congressmen left the meeting hall in protest during Donald Trump's speech. The protesters were wearing "Resist" t-shirts and held signs reading "This is a lie!".
Details
During U.S. President Donald Trump's speech before Congress, several Democrats left the chamber, expressing their disagreement with his statements. Some of them were wearing t-shirts with the word "Resistance," while others shouted slogans in protest.
The first to leave the chamber were four Democrats, whose backs bore the word "Resistance." Their exit did not go unnoticed — Republicans quickly filled the empty seats, accompanied by applause. Later, several more members of the Democratic Party followed their example, bringing the total number of protesters to over ten.
One of the most emotional moments was the shouting of Representative Rashida Tlaib, who accused Trump of trying to cut social programs. She also unfurled a poster reading "This is a lie!" Other Democratic lawmakers, including Shri Thanedar, expressed their dissatisfaction with posters bearing similar messages.
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the removal from the chamber of those present who disrupted order during his speech. Among the protesters was Democrat Al Green, who attempted to disrupt the speech with loud shouts.
