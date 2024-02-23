$41.340.03
Delegations of Ukraine and Denmark agree to hold a bilateral defense industry forum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23193 views

The Ukrainian and Danish delegations agreed to hold a joint bilateral defense-industrial forum to modernize their armies based on the lessons of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Delegations of Ukraine and Denmark agree to hold a bilateral defense industry forum

The Ukrainian and Danish delegations agreed to hold a joint bilateral defense industry forum, as modernization and strengthening of arsenals based on the experience of modern warfare is one of their common priorities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reports a correspondent of UNN.

The agreement with Denmark provides for comprehensive defense, political assistance, and diplomatic cooperation. This year, Danish military support for Ukraine will amount to 1 billion 800 million euros. For the period until 2028, the Danish Fund to support Ukraine will amount to 8.5 billion, and this is tangible. We are very grateful for this powerful support

- The president said. 

Ukraine signs security agreement with Denmark - the first country outside the G723.02.24, 14:23 • 26947 views

In his opinion, the document also provides for principled support for Ukraine in all fundamental areas of cooperation, including its European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

I would like to emphasize the support for our country's accession to NATO. Denmark was the first country outside the Group of Seven with whom we signed such a security agreement. As always, Danish leadership is obvious," he added. "Our delegations agreed to hold a joint bilateral defense industry forum. Modernization and strengthening of arsenals based on the experience of modern warfare is one of our common priorities

- Zelensky said.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing sanctions pressure on the Putin system and all its elements in order to reduce Russia's ability to continue war and terror.

We must continue to fundamentally strengthen sanctions against Russia and eliminate all Russian tricks regarding sanctions; every scheme to circumvent sanctions is literally an investment in terror. Therefore, anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions must be held accountable. Another fundamental task for this year is the confiscation of Russian assets that have already been found and frozen, particularly in European jurisdictions. Putin values money much more than human life, and therefore it is through the loss of assets that he will feel the true cost of his aggression

- Zelensky emphasized. 

Ammunition and air defense: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine22.02.24, 14:38 • 23733 views

 The Head of State also noted the launch of an export financing program through the Danish Export Investment Fund to support the supply of equipment to Ukraine.

The more joint results we achieve, the more obvious will be Russia's inability to achieve its aggressive goals

 the President emphasized.  
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mette Frederiksen
G7
NATO
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
