Delays possible at "Ustyluh - Zosin" checkpoint due to road repairs - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns of temporary traffic restrictions for exiting the country through the "Ustyluh - Zosin" checkpoint starting August 12. The reason is road surface repairs, which will lead to reverse traffic and possible queues.

Delays possible at "Ustyluh - Zosin" checkpoint due to road repairs - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has warned of temporary restrictions on movement for exiting the country through the "Ustyluh - Zosyn" checkpoint on the border with Poland. The reason is road surface repair, which will begin on August 12. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine informs citizens about possible complications when crossing the border through the "Ustyluh - Zosyn" checkpoint in Volyn. According to the agency, employees of the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Volyn Oblast will begin work on August 12 to replace the road surface on the lanes leading out of Ukraine.

During the work, vehicle traffic will be carried out in a reversible mode, which may lead to a slowdown in passage and the formation of queues in front of the checkpoint.

Border guards urge citizens to take this information into account when planning trips and, if possible, choose alternative border crossing points to avoid delays.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldAuto
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland