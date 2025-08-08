The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on the situation at the border: where car queues are the longest

$41.460.15
03:03 PM • 12843 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 50042 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62411 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 40411 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 83666 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 59692 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 45319 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 35223 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81432 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25358 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 88617 views
Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and featPhotoAugust 8, 08:39 AM • 4298 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 84718 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressure12:44 PM • 10939 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 41087 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 50070 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 42434 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62438 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86452 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81440 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Europe
China
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86452 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 156084 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 171112 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 177210 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 166245 views
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on the situation at the border: where car queues are the longest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

The largest concentration of cars is observed at the Krakovets, Uhryniv, and Shehyni checkpoints. Border guards have increased the number of patrols and deployed additional workstations to speed up processing.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on the situation at the border: where car queues are the longest

Currently, one of the busiest checkpoints remains "Shehyni" due to repair work on the Ukrainian side. The largest number of cars are "standing" at the "Krakovets", "Uhryniv" and "Shehyni" checkpoints. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the SBGS, as of 6 p.m., the situation at the checkpoints is as follows:

  • "Krakovets" - 90 cars;
    • "Uhryniv" - 70 cars;
      • "Shehyni" - 65 cars;
        • "Rava-Ruska" - 65 cars;
          • "Hrushiv" - 30 cars;
            • "Nyzhankovychi" - 40 cars;
              • "Smilnytsia" - 17 cars.

                One of the busiest remains the "Shehyni" checkpoint due to repair work on the Ukrainian side. To speed up the processing of citizens, border guards have intensified their work: during peak hours, the number of patrols has been increased, and additional automated workstations have been deployed. Meetings with Polish colleagues are also regularly held to jointly find solutions that will help speed up border crossing 

                - added the SBGS.

                Recall

                A man from Khmelnytskyi region tried to enter Moldova by paraglider, he was detained.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Society
                State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                Moldova