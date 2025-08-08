The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on the situation at the border: where car queues are the longest

Currently, one of the busiest checkpoints remains "Shehyni" due to repair work on the Ukrainian side. The largest number of cars are "standing" at the "Krakovets", "Uhryniv" and "Shehyni" checkpoints. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

As reported by the SBGS, as of 6 p.m., the situation at the checkpoints is as follows:

"Krakovets" - 90 cars;

"Uhryniv" - 70 cars;

"Shehyni" - 65 cars;

"Rava-Ruska" - 65 cars;

"Hrushiv" - 30 cars;

"Nyzhankovychi" - 40 cars;

"Smilnytsia" - 17 cars.

One of the busiest remains the "Shehyni" checkpoint due to repair work on the Ukrainian side. To speed up the processing of citizens, border guards have intensified their work: during peak hours, the number of patrols has been increased, and additional automated workstations have been deployed. Meetings with Polish colleagues are also regularly held to jointly find solutions that will help speed up border crossing - added the SBGS.

