Defense forces strike at enemy control center - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck at the 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck at a Russian command post, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 5 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 64 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in several sectors with air support