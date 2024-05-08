Defense forces strike at enemy control center - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, Ukrainian troops struck at a Russian command post, a fuel depot, enemy manpower concentrations and a 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck at the 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.
Details
In addition, Ukrainian troops struck at a Russian command post, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 5 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.
