Defense Forces Stop Russian Offensive in Kursk Region - Center for Countering Disinformation
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk region had been halted. Zelenskyy heard a report from Syrskyy on the situation at the frontlines and the operation in the region.
Defense forces managed to stop the offensive of Russian troops in the Kursk region. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports .
In the Kursk region, the Russian advance was stopped again, despite great pressure
