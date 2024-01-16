Defense forces in the Tavria sector destroyed an enemy Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Thor air defense system

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military eliminated almost four hundred occupants and more than 60 pieces of Russian military equipment. In particular, they destroyed the enemy's Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Tor air defense system. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy carried out 20 air strikes in the Tavria operational area yesterday, conducted 49 combat engagements and fired 919 artillery rounds.

The occupiers increased the number of attacks with the support of armored vehicles - 6 Russian tanks were completely destroyed, and two more were heavily damaged. - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian military is steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas.

Total enemy losses amounted to 386 people and 67 pieces of military equipment over the past day. In particular, 8 tanks, 7 armored personnel carriers, 14 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 27 UAVs, 5 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment. Two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

