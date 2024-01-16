ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Defense forces in the Tavria sector destroyed an enemy Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Thor air defense system

Kyiv  •  UNN

In one day, Ukrainian troops in the Tauride sector eliminated nearly 400 Russians and destroyed more than 60 pieces of military equipment, including the Hyacinth-S artillery system and the Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military eliminated almost four hundred occupants and  more than 60 pieces of Russian military equipment. In particular, they destroyed the enemy's Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Tor air defense system. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy carried out 20 air strikes in the Tavria operational area yesterday, conducted 49 combat engagements and fired 919 artillery rounds.

The occupiers increased the number of attacks with the support of armored vehicles - 6 Russian tanks were completely destroyed, and two more were heavily damaged.

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian military is steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas.

Total enemy losses amounted to 386 people and 67 pieces of military equipment over the past day. In particular, 8 tanks, 7 armored personnel carriers, 14 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 27 UAVs, 5 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment. Two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

Plus 1110 occupants and 24 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses16.01.24, 07:45 • 29124 views

