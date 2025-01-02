Defense forces in Kursk region repel Russian attack - General Staff

In the Kursk region of Russia, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack, and two more clashes are ongoing. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on January 2, 2025.

It is reported that Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In total, 72 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack of the invaders, two more clashes are ongoing. Also, the Russians launched five air strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, dropping five drones," the statement said.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector today.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three assault attacks near Zakhidne, Dvorichna and Kruhliakivka. One firefight ended, two more are ongoing. Pishchane and Ivanivka were hit by air strikes from Ukrainian military aircraft," the General Staff informs.

The General Staff also reported on the situation in other areas:

⦁ In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked ten times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest. Seven of the enemy's attacks were repelled, and three combat engagements are ongoing.

⦁ In the Siversk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Dronivka, Pazeno and Siversk using four combat air defense systems.

⦁ In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled occupants' attempts to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

⦁ In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and two more are ongoing. Konstantinovka was attacked with three guided aerial bombs.

⦁ In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 18 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. Yablunivka came under an air strike.

⦁ In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Kurakhove and Shevchenko today. 11 battles were completed, two more are still ongoing.

⦁ In the Vremivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops 13 times near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Novosilka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Ulakliv, Andriivka and Novopil, dropping four drones and using unguided aerial missiles.

⦁ In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles on Mali Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky.

⦁ In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders twice without success. The situation is under control.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.

