Defense forces in Kursk region repel Russian attack - General Staff

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151992 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129852 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137286 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111170 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166218 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104544 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133488 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132569 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53500 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102183 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183037 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135299 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152421 views
Defense forces in Kursk region repel Russian attack - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25526 views

Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack in the Kursk region, and two more clashes are ongoing. Over the last day, 72 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas.

In the Kursk region of Russia, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack, and two more clashes are ongoing. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on January 2, 2025.

It is reported that Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In total, 72 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack of the invaders, two more clashes are ongoing. Also, the Russians launched five air strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, dropping five drones," the statement said.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector today.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three assault attacks near Zakhidne, Dvorichna and Kruhliakivka. One firefight ended, two more are ongoing. Pishchane and Ivanivka were hit by air strikes from Ukrainian military aircraft," the General Staff informs.

Zelensky listens to Syrsky on the situation at the front: what is happening in 4 areas02.01.25, 14:28 • 24627 views

The General Staff also reported on the situation in other areas:

⦁ In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked ten times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest. Seven of the enemy's attacks were repelled, and three combat engagements are ongoing.

⦁ In the Siversk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Dronivka, Pazeno and Siversk using four combat air defense systems.

⦁ In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled occupants' attempts to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

⦁ In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and two more are ongoing. Konstantinovka was attacked with three guided aerial bombs.

⦁ In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 18 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. Yablunivka came under an air strike.

⦁ In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Kurakhove and Shevchenko today. 11 battles were completed, two more are still ongoing.

⦁ In the Vremivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops 13 times near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Novosilka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Ulakliv, Andriivka and Novopil, dropping four drones and using unguided aerial missiles.

⦁ In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles on Mali Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky.

⦁ In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders twice without success. The situation is under control.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.

“I will refrain from answering": Budanov on the impact of the operation in Kursk region on the situation at the front31.12.24, 16:49 • 23937 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

