Ukrainian military continues to strike important enemy targets. Over the past day, anti-aircraft missile systems, command posts, and areas of personnel concentration were hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Buk anti-aircraft missile systems, areas of personnel concentration, and a number of other important objects of the Russian occupiers were hit. As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, Ukrainian defenders continue to strike important enemy objects on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - the post states.

According to preliminary data, yesterday, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces detected and destroyed a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the settlement of Pervoye Maya in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Another unit of enemy air defense assets was put out of action – a direct hit on the target was recorded.

Also, in the area of Staropetrykivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), a strike was carried out on the concentration area of another anti-aircraft missile system - "Buk-M2". Detailed information regarding the result is currently being clarified.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders successfully struck a logistics hub and an enemy concentration area near Velyka Novosilka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, hit a command and observation post in the vicinity of Uspenivka, a UAV control point near Rivnopil, a concentration of personnel near Berdiansk and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, and another enemy command and observation post on its territory, near Smorodino, Belgorod region, Russia. - the post states.

Enemy losses are currently being clarified.

Recall

From March 1 to March 22, soldiers of the "Birds of Madyar" unit of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 26 elements of Russian air defense. Among them are the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, the Buk-M2 launcher, and the Triumph radar from the S-400 complex.