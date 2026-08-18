A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet

A decorative rabbit may seem like an easy-to-care-for pet, but in reality it requires well-organized conditions and considerable effort. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babii told UNN's journalist more about how to arrange a space for a rabbit, what to feed it, which breed to choose, and how much monthly care for the fluffy pet may cost.

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The small size of a decorative rabbit often creates the impression that it is easy to care for, the veterinarian says. However, in reality, this animal requires a fairly responsible approach.

"In fact, it is a very widespread myth, unfortunately, that rabbits are undemanding when it comes to care. They really are small, but their care must be very well organized for the animal to live a long and healthy life. First of all, it is not a toy — a rabbit can live for 8–12 years. If one is acquired, for example, for a child, it should be remembered that this is not an animal that will live for only a few years, like a rat, for example," Yelyzaveta Babii explains.

According to the veterinarian, rabbits are also distinctive in that they can hide signs of illness, because this is connected with their behavior in the wild, where displaying weakness could make the animal easy prey.

"In the wild, a rabbit is a prey animal. Because of this, it has developed a mechanism that prevents it from showing that it is ill or weak, because then it would be the first one hunted. Therefore, if any signs appear that something is wrong or bothering it, this should already be taken very seriously and a doctor should be consulted," the specialist notes.

Yelyzaveta Babii also explained that because of their fast metabolism, illnesses in rabbits can progress more quickly than in other animals, so one should not wait until the symptoms become obvious.

"Rabbits are classified as exotic animals, so it is worth finding a specialist even before you get such a pet. This way, if necessary, you will immediately know at least the name of a clinic or, ideally, a doctor whom you can contact. In stressful situations, this can take time, and unfortunately, rabbits do not have that much of it," Yelyzaveta Babii emphasizes.

How should a rabbit be kept?

The veterinarian emphasizes that staying in a cage continuously does not meet the needs of an active animal. It needs space.

"A cage is not enough. It can be considered a temporary safe place or a kind of base. If it is possible to prepare the safest possible space — without wires, slippery floors, or high places from which it could fall — the rabbit should be kept there for most of the day," Yelyzaveta Babii says.

Nutrition is a separate issue. Hay should be the basis of the diet, as it is needed not only for the fluffy pet's intestines to function properly, but also for its teeth.

"Lagomorphs are not rodents but a separate group. Their teeth grow throughout their lives. Therefore, even if a rabbit really likes feed, treats, or sweet fruit, hay should form the basis of its diet. It contains a lot of fiber, which supports intestinal function, and it also helps wear down the teeth mechanically," the veterinarian says.

At the same time, Yelyzaveta Babii emphasized that if a rabbit's teeth are not worn down properly, this can lead to dental problems. Therefore, the condition of the animal's teeth should be monitored during veterinary examinations.

Which rabbit breed is best to choose for an apartment

For keeping a rabbit in an apartment, Yelyzaveta Babii recommends paying attention to dwarf breeds. At the same time, she notes that a breed does not guarantee a particular temperament, so when choosing, it is important to consider the individual characteristics of the specific animal.

"For an apartment, dwarf breeds can be considered because they are smaller. There are standard dwarf rabbits, lop-eared lops, as well as lionheads. Lionheads have longer fur behind their ears and on their cheeks, so they need to be brushed regularly to prevent mats from forming," Yelyzaveta Babii says.

However, the veterinarian describes lionhead rabbits in particular as fairly comfortable to keep.

"Lionhead rabbits are generally quite calm. Caring for their fur and the interaction itself during grooming can bring the animal and its owner even closer. Such rabbits are capable of forming a strong attachment and preferring a particular person," the expert noted.

Among other breeds, the veterinarian also mentions Rex rabbits, which have distinctive velvet-like fur.

"Rex rabbits, for example, have very velvety fur, but almost all of this fur sheds. It requires careful grooming. And in general, you cannot say that all representatives of the same breed will be alike, so it is worth spending more time interacting with the animal and not being deceived by its appearance," emphasizes Yelyzaveta Babii.

How much does it cost to keep a rabbit?

The costs of keeping a pet depend on its health and needs, the veterinarian emphasized.

"If we take a completely healthy rabbit that has received all the necessary treatments, keeping it will cost approximately 1,800 to 2,500 hryvnias per month. This includes good-quality food, hay of sufficient quality, vitamins, and hygiene products," the expert says.

The cost of monitoring the condition of the teeth must also be taken into account separately, the veterinarian explained. The front incisors may wear down incorrectly, so they need to be regularly examined by a specialist.

"In addition to this budget, it is worth setting aside about 450, or a maximum of 500, hryvnias for trimming the teeth. Even if trimming is not necessary, you can simply take the rabbit to a veterinarian so that they can assess the condition of its teeth and say whether there are any issues," Yelyzaveta Babii explains.

Rabbits can also have external parasites, including fur mites, and sometimes fleas. Yelyzaveta Babii emphasizes that the risk may be higher if the animal goes outdoors or if there are dogs or cats in the home that can bring parasites in from outside.

"A rabbit may carry certain types of external parasites. Fur mites are not harmful to humans, but they cause itching in rabbits. Sometimes fleas are also present. Such treatment will cost about 250 hryvnias," the veterinarian stressed.

Thus, a pet rabbit can become a comfortable companion at home, but only if proper care is organized.