Declaration for Group 3 individual entrepreneurs launched via Diia - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

From July 1, Group 3 individual entrepreneurs (5%, without VAT and hired employees) can submit tax declarations for Q2 via the Diia portal. The system will automatically calculate taxes, including single tax, military levy, and unified social contribution.

Declaration for Group 3 individual entrepreneurs launched via Diia - Fedorov

From July 1, individual entrepreneurs (IEs) of group 3 with a 5% rate, without VAT and hired employees, can submit tax declarations for the second quarter through the "Diia" portal, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes  UNN

Everything works in a few clicks. You just need to enter the income for the second quarter — Diia will calculate the taxes itself and pull up previous indicators.  The declaration is submitted by IEs of group 3 with a 5% rate, without VAT and hired employees

- the message says.

What taxes are paid in Diia:

  • single tax - 5% of income;
    • military levy - 1% of income;
      • SSC - 22% of the minimum wage.

        Fedorov noted that the military levy will be automatically calculated according to your income. If you are exempt — just enter "0".   The declaration must be submitted by August 11.

        We are currently working on a comprehensive rethinking of the tax payment service in Diia - to make this process even more convenient. Expect updates

        - Fedorov added.

        Recall

        More than 800 thousand individual entrepreneurs have already registered through the "Diia" portal in Ukraine. The procedure takes only a few clicks and is considered the fastest in the world.

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        Technologies Finance
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Ukraine
