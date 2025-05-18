Debris fall recorded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - KCMA

On Sunday, May 18, as a result of an attack by Russian drones in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, debris from the UAV fell. The roof of a non-residential building was damaged. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), reports UNN.

As of 06:10, the fall of debris from a downed enemy UAV was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district. The roof of a non-residential building was damaged - the message reads.

"No fire or casualties. Specialists are working on the scene," the KMVA added.

Let us remind you

In the Kyiv region, as a result of a Russian attack on Sunday, May 18, a woman died. Three more people were injured, including a 4-year-old child.