Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to six - RMA

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the death toll has risen to six. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to six people," said Sinegubov.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA said that the number of victims had increased to 47.

Impact on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble

Recall

At about 15:15, the Russian armed forces launched massive strikes on Kharkiv.

A direct hit was recorded on a twelve-story residential building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out and is still being extinguished.

In Kyivskyi district, garages and an educational institution were damaged. Residential buildings were damaged in Slobidskyi district.

According to preliminary data, the strikes on the city were carried out by guided aerial bombs from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation from SU-34 aircraft.

