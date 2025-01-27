ukenru
Actual
Death of blogger Annette in a road accident: her husband is notified of suspicion

Death of blogger Annette in a road accident: her husband is notified of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31726 views

The 25-year-old driver of a Lexus that collided with a truck on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway was notified of suspicion. His wife, a well-known Kharkiv blogger Anna Zhuk (Annette), died in the accident.

The husband of Ukrainian blogger Anna Zhuk, who died in an accident in Poltava region, has been notified of suspicion. He was driving a Lexus that collided with a truck. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Poltava region.

The police in Poltava region confirmed to UNN that it was Anna Zhuk's husband.

"A 25-year-old driver of a Lexus involved in a fatal accident in Lubny district of Poltava region has been served with a notice of suspicion," Poltava regional police report on Facebook.

Addendum

The car accident occurred on January 24 at about 08:40 on the 209th kilometer of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, near the village of Zasulia, Lubny territorial community.

The Lexus collided with a Renault Premium truck that was stationary outside the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a 39-year-old passenger of the Lexus, Kharkiv blogger Annette (Anna Zhuk) died on the spot. The driver, his 9-year-old passenger, and the 40-year-old truck driver were injured. The victims were hospitalized at the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

