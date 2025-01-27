Death of blogger Annette in a road accident: her husband is notified of suspicion

The husband of Ukrainian blogger Anna Zhuk, who died in an accident in Poltava region, has been notified of suspicion. He was driving a Lexus that collided with a truck. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Poltava region.

The police in Poltava region confirmed to UNN that it was Anna Zhuk's husband.

"A 25-year-old driver of a Lexus involved in a fatal accident in Lubny district of Poltava region has been served with a notice of suspicion," Poltava regional police report on Facebook.

Addendum

The car accident occurred on January 24 at about 08:40 on the 209th kilometer of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhanskyi highway, near the village of Zasulia, Lubny territorial community.

The Lexus collided with a Renault Premium truck that was stationary outside the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a 39-year-old passenger of the Lexus, Kharkiv blogger Annette (Anna Zhuk) died on the spot. The driver, his 9-year-old passenger, and the 40-year-old truck driver were injured. The victims were hospitalized at the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital.