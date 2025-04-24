Death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center: eight employees and five prisoners have been charged with suspicion

$41.670.15
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8766 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 47978 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103487 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 135960 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189266 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100227 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164095 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60131 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42291 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34206 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14398 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189266 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109528 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164095 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120403 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21572 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53013 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46543 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53393 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64045 views
Death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center: eight employees and five prisoners have been charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Eight pre-trial detention center officials have been charged with suspicion in connection with the death of a prisoner. Five prisoners, including the "overseer," are also suspected of inflicting fatal injuries.

Death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center: eight employees and five prisoners have been charged with suspicion

Eight officials of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, including inspectors, duty officers, medical workers and senior staff in the buildings, were notified of suspicion due to the death of a prisoner, UNN reports with reference to the capital's prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, officials of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center are charged with abuse of power, official negligence, abandonment in danger, failure to provide assistance, forgery and forgery of an official document (Part 3 of Article 365, Part 3 of Article 367, Part 3 of Article 135, Part 2 of Article 139, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 1 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Systematically sold cannabis to prisoners: Kyiv SIZO inspector is served with a notice of suspicion13.03.24, 15:09 • 22761 view

5 prisoners, including the " смотрящий (overseer)", were also notified of suspicion on the fact of causing serious bodily injuries resulting in death (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Context

According to the investigation, in December 2024, the so-called "смотрящий (overseer)" for the pre-trial detention center, together with accomplices, inflicted numerous bodily injuries on the prisoner during the conflict, which led to his death.

According to the prosecutor's office, employees of the pre-trial detention center, knowing about the beating and understanding the violations they had committed, tried to hide it. They forged documents on the actual state of health of the victim and the need to place him in a solitary confinement cell for alleged violations of the regime.

27.01.23, 14:54 • 1375706 views

Failure to provide proper medical care led to a critical deterioration in health. Only the next day the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died

- stated in the message.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted an operation to detain those involved in illegal activities.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being resolved.

Extorted $10 thousand from cellmate in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: four suspects face long term in prison28.01.25, 16:00 • 28090 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
