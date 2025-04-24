Death of a prisoner in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center: eight employees and five prisoners have been charged with suspicion

Eight officials of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, including inspectors, duty officers, medical workers and senior staff in the buildings, were notified of suspicion due to the death of a prisoner, UNN reports with reference to the capital's prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, officials of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center are charged with abuse of power, official negligence, abandonment in danger, failure to provide assistance, forgery and forgery of an official document (Part 3 of Article 365, Part 3 of Article 367, Part 3 of Article 135, Part 2 of Article 139, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 1 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

5 prisoners, including the " смотрящий (overseer)", were also notified of suspicion on the fact of causing serious bodily injuries resulting in death (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Context

According to the investigation, in December 2024, the so-called "смотрящий (overseer)" for the pre-trial detention center, together with accomplices, inflicted numerous bodily injuries on the prisoner during the conflict, which led to his death.

According to the prosecutor's office, employees of the pre-trial detention center, knowing about the beating and understanding the violations they had committed, tried to hide it. They forged documents on the actual state of health of the victim and the need to place him in a solitary confinement cell for alleged violations of the regime.

Failure to provide proper medical care led to a critical deterioration in health. Only the next day the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died - stated in the message.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted an operation to detain those involved in illegal activities.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being resolved.

