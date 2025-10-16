Death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko in Ireland: Ukrainian embassy maintains close contact with police, investigation ongoing

$41.760.01
Exclusive
03:34 PM • 3840 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
03:13 PM • 8072 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM • 19470 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 26311 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 37715 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 60969 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 21865 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 38273 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 30069 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25295 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Emergency power outages reintroduced in a number of regions of UkraineOctober 16, 06:39 AM • 8484 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 54026 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 32249 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 33851 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudspersonOctober 16, 08:51 AM • 16656 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 19487 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 60981 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 34008 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 54213 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 68214 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 32983 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 81746 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 59522 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 61670 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 66565 views
The Diplomat
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social

Death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko in Ireland: Ukrainian embassy maintains close contact with police, investigation ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland maintains close contact with the police investigating the circumstances of the death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko from stab wounds. Investigative actions are ongoing, the embassy is providing support to the family and preparing for the repatriation of the body.

Death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko in Ireland: Ukrainian embassy maintains close contact with police, investigation ongoing

The Embassy of Ukraine maintains close contact with the Irish police, who are investigating the circumstances of the death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko; investigative actions are currently underway, UNN reports with reference to the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland was informed yesterday by the Irish Child and Family Agency (TUSLA) about the tragic death of Ukrainian citizen Vadym Davydenko, who sustained a fatal injury as a result of a stabbing incident. We express our deepest condolences to Vadym's family and loved ones during this time of unspeakable loss.

- the message reads.

The Embassy maintains close contact with the Irish police (An Garda Síochána), who are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

We are also in contact with the family of the deceased. According to An Garda Síochána, investigative actions are currently underway. The results will be communicated to Vadym's family and the Embassy. The Embassy provides the necessary support to the family and is preparing for the repatriation of Vadym's body to Ukraine.

- the message reads.

The Embassy remains in constant contact with the Irish competent authorities and the family of the deceased.

Recall

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, but his life is not in danger.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
