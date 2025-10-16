Death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko in Ireland: Ukrainian embassy maintains close contact with police, investigation ongoing
Kyiv • UNN
The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland maintains close contact with the police investigating the circumstances of the death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko from stab wounds. Investigative actions are ongoing, the embassy is providing support to the family and preparing for the repatriation of the body.
The Embassy of Ukraine maintains close contact with the Irish police, who are investigating the circumstances of the death of 17-year-old Vadym Davydenko; investigative actions are currently underway, UNN reports with reference to the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland was informed yesterday by the Irish Child and Family Agency (TUSLA) about the tragic death of Ukrainian citizen Vadym Davydenko, who sustained a fatal injury as a result of a stabbing incident. We express our deepest condolences to Vadym's family and loved ones during this time of unspeakable loss.
The Embassy maintains close contact with the Irish police (An Garda Síochána), who are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.
We are also in contact with the family of the deceased. According to An Garda Síochána, investigative actions are currently underway. The results will be communicated to Vadym's family and the Embassy. The Embassy provides the necessary support to the family and is preparing for the repatriation of Vadym's body to Ukraine.
The Embassy remains in constant contact with the Irish competent authorities and the family of the deceased.
Recall
In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, but his life is not in danger.