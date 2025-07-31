Deadly Rains in China: Dozens Dead and Missing, Beijing Authorities Admit Unpreparedness for Bad Weather

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 3938 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 11785 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 30858 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 21456 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 29212 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 35834 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178636 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222205 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109676 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94156 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.5m/s
61%
746mm
Popular news
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 61688 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 61614 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 52048 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 71782 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko10:16 AM • 14051 views
Publications
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 3964 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178684 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222249 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 161419 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 179763 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 111163 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 173480 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 230266 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 276396 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 208403 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Deadly Rains in China: Dozens Dead and Missing, Beijing Authorities Admit Unpreparedness for Bad Weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

China's capital suffered from extremely heavy rainfall, which caused the death of 44 people in the city, as well as the disappearance of 9. The Beijing authorities admitted gaps in their readiness for extreme weather conditions. In total, according to media reports, about 60 people died in northern China.

Deadly Rains in China: Dozens Dead and Missing, Beijing Authorities Admit Unpreparedness for Bad Weather

Over the past and current week, China's capital has suffered from extremely heavy rainfall. The number of victims is many dozens. Among the missing are local officials. Beijing has admitted "gaps" in its readiness for such excesses.

UNN reports with reference to Sing Tao (星島頭條).

Details

On Thursday, Beijing city authorities admitted they were unprepared for the heavy rains that flooded much of the capital and surrounding areas between July 23 and 29. As a result of the floods around Beijing, 44 people died. Nine are also considered missing.

Parts of northern China have been suffering from deadly rains and floods since last week. These events have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The rural suburbs of the capital were most affected, which increased the number of victims.

Among the missing are local officials working on search and rescue operations. This was stated at a press conference by Xia Linmao, a senior official in Beijing.

Xia Linmao confirmed that Beijing was affected by extremely heavy rainfall, which caused "a significant number of casualties and (other) losses."

Reference

In total, 60 people died due to heavy rains and floods in northern China.

The fact that 44 people died in Beijing last week was reported by the city hall at a press conference on Thursday.

The ruling elite admits problems with readiness to prevent the consequences of bad weather

The Communist Party of China also spoke out. They admitted gaps.

Our ability to forecast and warn about extreme weather conditions is insufficient, and disaster prevention and mitigation plans have not been fully developed

- said Yu Weiguo, head of the ruling Communist Party

Our knowledge of extreme weather conditions was lacking. This tragic lesson warned us that putting people first, putting human life first, is more than just a slogan

- he said.

Recall

UNN reported that the Beijing Meteorological Agency issued a landslide and mudslide warning for 10 districts of the city after heavy rains.

In northern China, including Beijing, 543.4 mm of precipitation fell between July 23 and 28, almost equal to the annual norm, causing floods and landslides. As a result of the bad weather, at least 38 people died, over 80,000 were evacuated, and infrastructure suffered significant damage.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Beijing
China