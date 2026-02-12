$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
09:49 AM
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM
Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The actor passed away at the age of 48. He gained worldwide fame for his starring role in the series "Dawson's Creek," which aired on the WB channel for six seasons.

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has died
Photo: www.instagram.com/vanderjames

American actor James Van Der Beek, known to audiences for his role as Dawson Leery in the popular 1990s series "Dawson's Creek," has died at the age of 48. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Van Der Beek family on Instagram.

Details

It is reported that the artist had been battling colon cancer for a long time. He was diagnosed in 2023, and the following year, the actor publicly spoke about his illness. In March 2025, he hinted that the disease had gone into remission and planned to return to work.

The actor's family released a heartfelt statement on his Instagram page.

Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and dignity. There is much to tell about his wishes, his love for humanity, and the sanctity of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for quiet privacy as we mourn our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

 - the actor's loved ones reported.

Additionally

James Van Der Beek was born in Connecticut. He began his acting career in school, participating in theater productions since childhood. He gained worldwide fame for his lead role in the series "Dawson's Creek," which aired on the WB network for six seasons.

Recall

Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek," died at the age of 71.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Carcinoma
Film
Series