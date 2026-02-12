Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has died

Photo: www.instagram.com/vanderjames

American actor James Van Der Beek, known to audiences for his role as Dawson Leery in the popular 1990s series "Dawson's Creek," has died at the age of 48. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Van Der Beek family on Instagram.

Details

It is reported that the artist had been battling colon cancer for a long time. He was diagnosed in 2023, and the following year, the actor publicly spoke about his illness. In March 2025, he hinted that the disease had gone into remission and planned to return to work.

The actor's family released a heartfelt statement on his Instagram page.

Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and dignity. There is much to tell about his wishes, his love for humanity, and the sanctity of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for quiet privacy as we mourn our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. - the actor's loved ones reported.

Additionally

James Van Der Beek was born in Connecticut. He began his acting career in school, participating in theater productions since childhood. He gained worldwide fame for his lead role in the series "Dawson's Creek," which aired on the WB network for six seasons.

Recall

