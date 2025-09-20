Damaged houses, garages, and cars in three districts of the region: consequences of the attack on Kyiv Oblast

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 3894 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 15890 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 27533 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 23272 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 28683 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 42247 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:00 PM • 27446 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 35337 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39154 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 63307 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 42247 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 35336 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 63307 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Damaged houses, garages, and cars in three districts of the region: consequences of the attack on Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Kyiv Oblast suffered a massive drone and missile attack on the night of September 20, with destruction and fires recorded in Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts. Garages, a private house, and five cars were damaged.

Damaged houses, garages, and cars in three districts of the region: consequences of the attack on Kyiv Oblast

On the night of September 20, Kyiv Oblast came under a massive drone and missile attack. Destruction and fires were recorded in several districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional military administration.

Another restless night for Kyiv Oblast. The enemy is attacking with strike drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements in the region are under attack. In the morning, we are recording the consequences of the enemy attack in Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts.

- the post says.

Details

In Boryspil district, about ten garage premises were damaged. In Obukhiv district, an enemy strike caused a fire in a private residential building, which is currently being extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers.

In Bucha district, fragments of a downed aerial target caused five cars to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Recall

Recently, in Kyiv Oblast, as a result of an enemy attack and the fall of fragments of a downed drone, a 60-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

In addition, on the night of September 18, warehouses caught fire in Boryspil district and a private house in Bucha district in Kyiv Oblast.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast