Damaged houses, garages, and cars in three districts of the region: consequences of the attack on Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Oblast suffered a massive drone and missile attack on the night of September 20, with destruction and fires recorded in Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts. Garages, a private house, and five cars were damaged.
On the night of September 20, Kyiv Oblast came under a massive drone and missile attack. Destruction and fires were recorded in several districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional military administration.
Another restless night for Kyiv Oblast. The enemy is attacking with strike drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements in the region are under attack. In the morning, we are recording the consequences of the enemy attack in Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts.
Details
In Boryspil district, about ten garage premises were damaged. In Obukhiv district, an enemy strike caused a fire in a private residential building, which is currently being extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers.
In Bucha district, fragments of a downed aerial target caused five cars to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Recall
Recently, in Kyiv Oblast, as a result of an enemy attack and the fall of fragments of a downed drone, a 60-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.
In addition, on the night of September 18, warehouses caught fire in Boryspil district and a private house in Bucha district in Kyiv Oblast.