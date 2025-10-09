Commission on damages caused by Russians to start operating in 2027 - OP

The commission on damages caused by the Russian invaders will start working in 2027, and the first decisions on compensation will be made then. Currently, the most difficult issue is the formation of a compensation fund, said Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

The damage commission will start working in 2027. By the end of 2027, the first decisions of this commission will begin to be issued - Mudra said.

According to her, the most difficult issue is the formation of a compensation fund, which should be filled for compensation to citizens.

The most difficult component of this mechanism is the compensation fund, payments based on the decisions of the compensation commission. This commission is an administrative body and its decisions cannot be executed like a court decision. Therefore, a fund must be created immediately, which must have a reliable source of replenishment for this fund, so that the commission's decisions do not remain on paper - Mudra added.

Addition

Iryna Mudra reported that today there are a number of reasons why the filling of the register of destroyed property is being delayed. In particular, it is impossible to quickly fill this register through "Diia".