Commission on damages caused by Russians to start operating in 2027 - OP

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8274 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 24978 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 28112 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 19162 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 19118 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 29846 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16537 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15524 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16812 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26745 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops warsOctober 9, 04:10 AM • 20027 views
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 15074 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 7708 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 18267 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11824 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11824 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 24978 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 28112 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 29846 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 64019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Robert Fico
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11824 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 7708 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 28726 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 45935 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 59787 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T

Commission on damages caused by Russians to start operating in 2027 - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The Commission on Damages will begin its work in 2027, and the first decisions on compensation are expected at the same time. The most difficult issue is the formation of a compensation fund that will ensure payments.

Commission on damages caused by Russians to start operating in 2027 - OP

The commission on damages caused by the Russian invaders will start working in 2027, and the first decisions on compensation will be made then. Currently, the most difficult issue is the formation of a compensation fund, said Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

The damage commission will start working in 2027. By the end of 2027, the first decisions of this commission will begin to be issued

- Mudra said.

According to her, the most difficult issue is the formation of a compensation fund, which should be filled for compensation to citizens.

The most difficult component of this mechanism is the compensation fund, payments based on the decisions of the compensation commission. This commission is an administrative body and its decisions cannot be executed like a court decision. Therefore, a fund must be created immediately, which must have a reliable source of replenishment for this fund, so that the commission's decisions do not remain on paper

- Mudra added.

Addition

Iryna Mudra reported that today there are a number of reasons why the filling of the register of destroyed property is being delayed. In particular, it is impossible to quickly fill this register through "Diia".

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Iryna Mudra
Andriy Yermak