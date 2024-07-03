Czech Republic launches production of drones for Ukraine: most employees are Ukrainians

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 22388 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 27860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 54813 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 151419 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 199317 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 123934 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 356334 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178812 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148097 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197159 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
48%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 14764 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 26452 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 32901 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 32708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 15456 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 22388 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 18317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 27860 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 35438 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 54813 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 4492 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 29126 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 31329 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 44710 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 52736 views
Czech Republic launches production of drones for Ukraine: most employees are Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19595 views

In the Czech Republic, a Ukrainian-Czech company has launched mass production of Leleka-LR reconnaissance drones and Bulava attack drones for Ukraine, with most of its employees being Ukrainians.

Czech Republic launches production of drones for Ukraine: most employees are Ukrainians

In the Czech Republic, the Ukrainian-Czech Company (UAC) has launched the production of drones for Ukraine. It is a serial production of Leleka-LR reconnaissance drones and Bulava attack drones. This was reported by E15, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that UAC is a branch of the private Ukrainian company DeViRo, which has been developing and manufacturing military-type drones since 2014.

The company is located in the Czech city of Kolín, and its facilities allow it to supply about a hundred reconnaissance and attack drones a year.

Currently, the supply of unmanned vehicles from the Czech Republic to Ukraine is an absolute priority. In the future, we intend to gain a decisive share of the Central European market in the medium-sized drone category and supply products to the armed forces of NATO and other countries

- says the company's representative Stefan Füle.

Currently, the production facility employs about 80 people. The vast majority of them are Ukrainians. Only one fifth of the total staff are Czechs. According to company representatives, UAC will increase the number of employees.

The company emphasized that last year, in November, the company began trial operation, and in April, it started mass production. He added that this is literally military production, and the exclusive customer is the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that drone production begins with the manufacture of precision electronics. Entire electronic units and motherboards are assembled at the company's facilities by its specialists. The company also assembles optical modules in this way. According to Bulant, other operations include injection molding, 3D printing, and machine tooling of drone fuselages and wings.

The publication adds that the Bulava drone can be armed with a shaped charge that penetrates armor up to 400 millimeters thick, or a high-explosive charge to hit trenches or command posts.

Recall

Ukraine and the Czech Republic agreed on further steps to finalize the preparation of a bilateral security agreement to be signed by the two leaders in the near future.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
