Czech authorities want to stop issuing visas to Russians and Belarusians

Czech authorities want to stop issuing visas to Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24811 views

The Czech Foreign Ministry proposes to extend the ban on issuing visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech Foreign Ministry proposes to stop issuing visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians because of the invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the Czech newspaper ČTK, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the current ban was introduced after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine and is valid until March 31, 2024.

The current restrictions prohibit the issuance of visas and residence permits to Belarusians and Russians, except in humanitarian cases. The Czech government has also developed and implemented a mechanism that blocks the issuance of permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens with dual citizenship.

At the same time, the document does not apply to cases of obtaining a short-term visa if the applicant is a family member of a Czech citizen or EU citizen whom he or she accompanies or is going to visit. The restrictions will also not apply to those who want to obtain a residence permit and whose family members have the relevant documents. The restrictions will also not apply to citizens of Belarus who want to obtain a residence permit to study in the Czech Republic.

In addition, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers exceptions to the issuance of documents if the applicant's stay is in the interests of the state and this interest is confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The Czech Republic introduced a visa ban immediately after the start of the war in Ukraine. In June 2022, the restrictions were extended until March 2023, and then for another year.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

