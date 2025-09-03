"Cybersecurity is a common cause": IT Meets in Kyiv discussed how businesses can protect data and reputation

IT Meets

On August 20, IT executives, cybersecurity experts, and lawyers gathered at GNRTR Coworking space to discuss data security in business. Throughout the day, participants of the "Cybersecurity: How Business Can Protect Itself from Threats" meeting by IT Meets shared experiences, debated, and offered practical solutions that help companies remain resilient in an era of digital risks, as reported by UNN.

IT Meets – Stepan Veselovsky, CEO of Lviv IT Cluster

On stage, they discussed who will truly be responsible for security in companies in 2025, why formal certification does not guarantee protection, and how to properly communicate with clients in the event of a cyber incident. The presentations covered ISO/IEC 27001 standards, counterparty checks via KYC/KYS, and new requirements from international partners.

Among the speakers were leaders of well-known Ukrainian companies: Vitaliy Yakushev and Oleksandr Smychnikov (10Guards), Artem Skrypnyk (Favbet Tech), Ruslana Okruh (Raiffeisen Bank), Oleksiy Yasinskyi (BAKOTECH), Oleh Poligenko (Nova Digital, CISO Club Ukraine), Rostyslav Kondryk and Yehor Aushev (Cyber Unit Technologies), Oleksandr Yefremov (Kitsoft), Roman Solohub (ISSP), Andriy Mokych (DigVel), Yuliia Petryk (Calibrated), Andriy Pavlykevych (SoftServe), Serhiy Kharyuk (AmonSul).

IT Meets – panel discussion: “Who to trust with security”

One of the most active discussions involved Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech. The question was raised about who will truly be responsible for cybersecurity in the IT industry in 2025. The expert highlighted the differences between information and IT security, outlined the challenges in data preservation and client trust, and emphasized the importance of choosing an effective risk management model that covers all company processes. "Security must be part of the company's strategy. It is a matter of trust and business maturity. At Favbet Tech, we are building an approach that combines technology, communication, and team responsibility," Skrypnyk noted.

IT Meets – Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech

Equally lively was the panel discussion on crisis communications. Speakers presented specific cases where correct messaging preserved reputation, while unsuccessful ones destroyed trust. The discussion covered who should speak on behalf of the company, how to react quickly, and what mistakes to avoid.

IT Meets – panel discussion: “Crisis communication during a cyber incident”

Despite the complexity of the topic, the conference took place in an open atmosphere. This created a foundation for practical dialogue. Participants left the event with a clear understanding that cybersecurity is no longer solely the concern of individual technical departments. It is a shared responsibility of business, communication teams, and management. This is how an environment is formed where client and partner trust is maintained even in times of unpredictable threats.

The event partner was Favbet Tech. In its three years of existence, the company has entered the top 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to DOU, became a resident of "Diia.City" and part of the IT Ukraine Association. Favbet Tech is a co-initiator of the first AI committee in Ukraine. Also, by the end of the year, the company entered the top 5 largest taxpayers among "Diia.City" residents.