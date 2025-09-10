Currency exchange rate on September 10: National Bank strengthened hryvnia
The National Bank of Ukraine strengthened the hryvnia to UAH 41.1237/USD. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.29/EUR.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1237/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.12/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.29/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:30 AM:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.95 and sold for UAH 41.47 in banks;
- The euro can be bought for UAH 48.10 and sold for UAH 48.67 in banks;
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.18-41.25, and the euro at UAH 48.35-48.52;
On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.16 - 41.19/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.33-48.3/EUR for the euro, respectively.
