07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Currency exchange rate on September 10: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

The National Bank of Ukraine strengthened the hryvnia to UAH 41.1237/USD. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.29/EUR.

Currency exchange rate on September 10: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1237/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.12/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.29/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:30 AM:

  • The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.95 and sold for UAH 41.47 in banks;
    • The euro can be bought for UAH 48.10 and sold for UAH 48.67 in banks;
      • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.18-41.25, and the euro at UAH 48.35-48.52;

        On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.16 - 41.19/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.33-48.3/EUR for the euro, respectively.

        Alona Utkina

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine