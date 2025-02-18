Currency exchange rate for February 18: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5554 UAH/USD, which is 7 kopecks stronger. In banks and exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.4-42, the euro at UAH 42.9-44.9.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5554 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.51 euros/$.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:30 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.4 and sold for UAH 42 in banks. Euro can be bought for UAH 42.9 and sold for UAH 44.9 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.64, and the euro at UAH 43.65-43.81.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.5-41.53/USD and UAH 43.49-43.51/EUR, respectively.
Ukraine is not ready to peg the hryvnia to the euro - Pyshnyi13.02.25, 20:01 • 44287 views