Currency exchange rate for February 18: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5554 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.51 euros/$.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:30 am:

A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.4 and sold for UAH 42 in banks. Euro can be bought for UAH 42.9 and sold for UAH 44.9 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.64, and the euro at UAH 43.65-43.81.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.5-41.53/USD and UAH 43.49-43.51/EUR, respectively.

