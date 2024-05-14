Currency exchange rate as of May 14: hryvnia strengthened by 11 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6196 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.61 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.74 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.95 and sold for UAH 39.50 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.10 and sold for UAH 42.51 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.95-40.05, and the euro at UAH 43.10-43.25.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.68-39.72 for the dollar and UAH 42.88-42.90 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Ukraine is discussing a possible increase in electricity tariffs within a month due to the need for funds to prepare for the fall-winter period and repair energy facilities damaged by shelling.