Cottage cheese casserole and a whole carrot for lunch — Koretskyi initiated a large-scale inspection following an incident at a school in Bukovyna

A photo of school meals at one of the educational institutions in Chernivtsi is circulating on social media — a child was served a whole raw carrot, a cottage cheese casserole, and bread. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi instructed the relevant agencies and service to immediately check the quality of the organization of schoolchildren’s meals on the ground, reports UNN.

He instructed the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, together with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, to immediately check on the ground the quality of the organization of meals for students in grades 1–11 - Koretskyi said.

The prime minister recalled that the state had provided the necessary funding so that children in every school without exception would receive quality lunches.

All identified problems must be eliminated without delay. He also instructed the Ministry of Education to collect feedback from parents and ensure an appropriate response - Koretskyi concluded.

Context

On the evening of September 2, Bukovyna resident Vitalii Oliinyk published a photo of school meals on Facebook. A cottage cheese casserole, bread, plums, and a whole raw carrot can be seen on the plastic plate.

The Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration stated that monitoring visits to educational institutions had already begun. There is also an instruction to involve media representatives in the inspections to ensure objective coverage of the situation.